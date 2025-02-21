Sasural Simar Ka actress Dipika Kakar, who recently made her return to television with Celebrity MasterChef India, exited the show midway due to health issues. While Dipika has yet to confirm the news, veteran actress Usha Nadkarni, her fellow contestant on the cooking show, has validated her departure. Amid this, according to reports, Bigg Boss' Shiv Thakare is expected to replace Dipika as a wild card entry, though official confirmation is still awaited. Recently, Usha Nadkarni confirmed Dipika's exit in an interview with Aaj Tak saying, "Dipika ki tabiyat barabar nahi, uska kuch haath ka problem hai. Toh woh barabar nahi kar sakti isliye usne chhodh diya hai." ‘Dipika Kakar Ki Tabiyat Barabar Nahi’: Usha Nadkarni CONFIRMS ‘Sasural Simar Ka’ Actress’ Exit From Farah Khan-Hosted ‘Celebrity MasterChef’ (Watch Video).

Shiv Thakare Replaces Dipika Kakar in 'Celebrity MasterChef'?

Usha Nadkarni Confirms Dipika Kakar's Exit from 'Celebrity MasterChef'

