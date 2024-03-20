Tusshar Kapoor will be seen in Prerna Arora's upcoming film Dunk: Once Bitten Twice Shy. As per a statement issued by the makers of the film, Tusshar will play a strong-headed lawyer in his OTT debut film. In his career, we have seen him play the role of a loverboy, gangster and cop. And now, Tusshar will be seen as a lawyer on screen for the first time. Dunk: Once Bitten Twice Shy also stars Nidhi Agarwal, Shivin Narang, and Suchitra Krishnamoorthy. Abhishek Jaiswal will be directing the upcoming film, and the release date is yet to be announced.

Tusshar Kapoor To Star in Dunk: Once Bitten Twice Shy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)