Veteran Bollywood actor Jeetendra on Monday (November 10) suffered a fall at the prayer meet on Sanjay Khan's wife Zarine Khan's prayer meet in Mumbai. A video shared by a paparazzi handle on Instagram showed the 83-year-old actor losing his balance and falling to the ground while arriving at the venue. He quickly regained his composure and informed everyone nearby that he was unharmed. However, fans have been left worried about the veteran actor’s health. Now, his son and actor Tusshar Kapoor has shared an update about his father’s health. The Golmaal actor told Bombay Times, "He is absolutely fine. According to him, it was just a minor fall." Veteran Actor Jeetendra Falls on the Floor at Sanjay Khan’s Wife Zarine Khan’s Prayer Meet in Mumbai (Watch Video).

Jeetendra Loses His Balance and Falls While Arriving at Zarine Khan’s Prayer Meet in Mumbai – Watch Video

