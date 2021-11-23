There’s just a month left for the second season of Emily in Paris to premiere on Netflix. After watching the trailer, fans are extremely thrilled to know what happens next in Emily Cooper’s (Lily Collins) personal and professional life. In the previous season we saw how the young American moved to Paris ‘to provide an American point of view to Savoir’, which is a French marketing firm headed by Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu). Although Emily had a tough and bitter time at work, she is all set to report back once again in a month’s time along with her dearest colleagues, Julien (Samuel Arnold) and Luc (Bruno Gouery).

Emily Cooper Has Geared Up To Report At Savior

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)