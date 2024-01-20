The shooting of Emily in Paris Season 4 was impacted by the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA strikes in 2023, affecting numerous film and series productions. The strikes concluded in November 2023. The makers and lead actress Lily Collins are delighted to announce that the production of ‘Saison Quatre’ of has finally commenced. The actress writes in her Insta post, “Finally reunited with my @emilyinparis fam back in Paris and it feels so good.” Emily in Paris 4 Delayed Due to Writers Strike, View More Deets on Lily Collins’ Netflix Series Insideets Inside.

Emily In Paris Season 4

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily In Paris (@emilyinparis)

Lily Collins Back In Action

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)