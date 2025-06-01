Prime Video has unveiled the first teaser trailer for Gen V Season 2, bringing back most surviving characters from the previous season. Jaz Sinclair's hemokinetic Marie Moreau, Lizze Broadway's size-shifting Emma Meyer, and London Thor/Derek Luh's gender-shifting Jordan Li all return, while the trailer subtly acknowledges the absence of Andre Anderson - a poignant nod to actor Chance Perdomo's tragic real-life passing. Godolkin University School of Crimefighting remains the primary setting for this The Boys spin-off, now under the leadership of Hamish Linklater's mysterious new character, Cipher. The teaser delivers the expected bloody chaos and deranged supe antics, while also featuring cameos from The Boys universe including Chace Crawford's The Deep and Valorie Curry's Firecracker. Gen V: No Recasting for Late Chance Perdomo's Role in The Boys Spinoff, Makers Issue Statement.

Watch the Teaser Trailer of 'Gen V' Season 2:

