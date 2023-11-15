Team India is playing in the World Cup Semi-Finals against New Zealand at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. Not only are fans excited, even celebrities have been rooting for Team India's victory. From going to the stadium to watch the match live to supporting the team from their homes, celebrities are really enthusiastic about this semi-final. Just like Kiara Advani, John Abraham, Ranbir Kapoor, television actress Nia Sharma, along with her brother Vinay, reached Wankhede Stadium to watch the electrifying match. The actress wore a denim outfit to support Team India. In her Instagram post, she wrote, 'It’s an electrifying atmosphere over here! #IndvsNz #SemiFinals." ICC World Cup Semi-Final: Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Ranbir Kapoor, and John Abraham Join the Excitement at Wankhede for India-New Zealand Match (View Pic).

Check Out Nia Sharma's Pic Here:

