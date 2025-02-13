Fans of the popular supernatural drama Naagin have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of its seventh season. In an exclusive update, News18 Showsha has reported that actress Isha Malviya, renowned for her roles in Udaariyaan and Bigg Boss 17, is in discussions to take on the coveted lead role of Naagin in Ekta Kapoor’s show's upcoming season. A source close to the production revealed that talks are progressing positively, and Isha is likely "finalised" soon. Should she land the role, she will follow in the footsteps of celebrated actresses like Mouni Roy, Surbhi Jyoti and Nia Sharma, who have previously brought the character to life. Naagin 7: Ayesha Singh Denies Being Approached for the Supernatural Show.

Isha Malviya Is The New 'Naagin'?

