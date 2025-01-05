Television actress Nia Sharma recently criticised Panache Entertainment for their "unethical" behaviour and unprofessionalism. Expressing her anger on Instagram, Nia slammed the talent management company, calling them "absolute losers" and ‘ch**iya' and accusing them of ruining her day. She wrote, "When they get the best of you. The only calming thing is abusing the fuck out of them. There's no other way to talk." Nia further emphasised that if they can’t honour commitments, they shouldn’t associate with her professionally, urging them to stay out of her lane. Nia Sharma Vacays in Phi Phi Islands, Turns Up the Heat in a Stylish Monokini! View Pics and Videos of TV Actress in Thailand.

Actress Nia Sharm Blasts Talent Management Company

Nia Sharma Instagram

