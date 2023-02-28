Uorfi Javed has finally reacted to news of she being a part of Kangana Ranaut hosted reality show, Lock Upp Season 2. Rumours were rife that the fashionista has been approached for the show. However, debunking the gossip, Uorfi revealed to paparazzi that she hasn’t been approached for Lock Upp 2, and doesn’t want to do it either. “If I go away for 2-3 months, aap log kya karoge mere bina," she jokingly told the paps. Soundarya Sharma Says 'Shut Up' to Shalin Bhanot After Being Quizzed if She's Dating Sajid Khan (Watch Video).

Uorfi Javed in Lock Upp 2?

