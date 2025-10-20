Urfi Javed recently marked her international red-carpet debut at the prestigious Pink Ball hosted at the British Museum in London. The fundraising inaugural event, co-chaired by Isha Ambani and other art patrons, was likened to New York’s famed Met Gala. Urfi attended alongside global celebrities including Naomi Campbell, Idris Elba, Edward Enninful, Miuccia Prada and Al-Mayassa bint Hamad Al Thani, while Indians on the committee included Kumar Mangalam Birla, Sonam Kapoor and Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Uorfi Javed Shares Painful Lip Filler Dissolving Procedure in Bold Video, Fans Praise Her Honesty and Courage (Watch Video).

Sharing a post on Instagram with a video of her red-carpet debut and behind-the-scenes moments, Urfi captioned, “First time in London and seedhe international red carpet. I couldn’t believe it yar. Might not be a big deal for others but for me I couldn’t believe it. I can’t thank @orry enough, love you yar! Isha is literally so kind and sweet, I was genuinely taken aback by the kindness. She has no air around her. She meets everyone with the same kindness! Thank you @who_wore_what_when and my magicians @abujanisandeepkhosla for making this spectacular outfit in 2 days. They supported me throughout my journey and I couldn’t have worn any other designer except them.” Urfi dazzled in an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla creation featuring a luxurious zardozi jacket with gold tassels and a billowing pink skirt.

Urfi Javed Shares Video on Instagram – See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

