Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 finally has its winner! Well, as per a picture shared by Bigg Boss Tak, it's little champ, Gunjan Sinha who has lifted the trophy of the 10th season of the dance reality show. However, the channel has yet to make the winner's announcement official. What say? Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Finale: Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit Recreate Scene From Their Film Hum Aapke Hain Koun! (Watch Video).

Gunjan Sinha Is Winner of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10:

Congratulations Gunjan Sinha for winning the 10th season of #JhalakDikhhlaJaa Kids are ruling the Jhalak since last three seasons. pic.twitter.com/Pe6N5tEFq5 — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 27, 2022

Gunjan Sinha From Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10:

Congrats #GunjanSinha for winning #JhalakDikhhlaJaa10 . God bless you bachha. All the love and happiness to you.#RubinaDilaik you are my winner 💖 @RubiDilaik pic.twitter.com/GehIaLabyT — Team Rubina Dilaik Official💎 (@RubinaSquad_) November 27, 2022

