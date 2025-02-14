JioStar, the newly formed joint venture between Viacom18 and Star India, has officially launched JioHotstar, a new streaming platform combining content from JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar. This merger follows the creation of JioStar, aiming to strengthen its position in the competitive streaming market. Celebrities from various industries have shown their support for the new platform, with stars like Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Rupali Ganguly, Anil Kapoor, Munawar Faruqui, Bharti Singh among others promoting the venture. Their involvement highlights the platform's broad appeal, which is expected to offer non-stop entertainment to audiences. Check out the promotional videos below. JioHotstar Streaming Platform Launched: JioStar Unveils JioHotstar, Merges JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar; Here Are the Details.

Salman Khan

Madhuri Dixit

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Anil Kapoor

Munawar Faruqui

Rana Daggubati

Bharti Singh

Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya

Ranbir Kapoor

Rupali Ganguly

