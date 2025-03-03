A few days back, reports surfaced that Vivian Dsena would be gracing the stage of Laughter Chefs 2, a rumour he confirmed on social media, hinting at his exciting reunion with his on-screen 'gulabo' Rubina Dilaik. Fans have been eagerly awaiting this moment, and now it’s official: Vivian will feature in the Holi special episode of the show. Colors TV recently shared the promo on Instagram, teasing, "Laughter Chefs mein jab milenge Rubina aur Vivian, non stop hoga entertainment aur milega unlimited fun!" The promo released sees them cooking and dancing together. The duo, who became a sensation on Shakti from 2016, captivated audiences with their undeniable chemistry, making them one of television's most beloved and iconic pairs. Vivian Dsena and Rubina Dilaik Reuniting for ‘Laughter Chefs 2′? ’Bigg Boss 18’ Star Hints at Collab With the TV Actress (See Post).

Rubina Dilaik & Vivian Dsena in 'Laughter Chefs 2'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)