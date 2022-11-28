Gunjan Sinha has finally emerged as the winner of celebrity based dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. In an interview, when she was asked as to which contestant did she think would win the show, Gunjan said Sriti Jha. She also mentioned that she was her favourite too. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Winner: Gunjan Sinha Lifts the Trophy; Says, ‘My Favourite Performance Was the Lavani Dance on Apsara Aali’ (LatestLY Exclusive).

Take a look:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)