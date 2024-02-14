Actress Sriti Jha, renowned for her role in the TV serial Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, attended an event in a stunning red dress. The figure-hugging dress boasted one-shoulder straps adorned with crystal stone work, while front pleats added a hint of allure and romance. Sriti's ensemble was impeccably accessorised with nude pumps, silver rings, bracelets, and striking black and silver earrings, all perfectly matching her outfit. Opting for a minimalist makeup approach, she applied a touch of blush to her cheeks, accompanied by a nude pink lipstick and warm copper eyeshadow, enhancing her natural beauty. Her soft, cascading hair, styled in a blown-out fashion, flowed freely, complementing her overall elegant appearance. Her overall look serves major Valentine's Day date night goals. Sriti Jha Birthday Special: From Elegant Gowns to LBDs, Here’s Looking at the Fabulous Style of Kumkum Bhagya’s Pragya!.

View Sriti Jha’s Pics Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sriti Jha (@itisriti)

