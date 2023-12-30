In a recent promo for the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 17, host Salman Khan questions Ayesha Khan about her motives for entering the show. He specifically asks her about her intentions and whether she seeks an apology from Munawar in front of the national television audience. Salman Khan also calls out Munawar, asking him why he hasn't addressed this matter and urging him to speak up now. Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar: Ayesha Khan Rushed Out of the House Due to Medical Emergency - Reports.

Watch Bigg Boss 17 Latest Promo

Salman Khan blast on Ayesha Khan and asks her intention to enter the show. #WeekendKaVaar pic.twitter.com/nEm5Y1Sdh3 — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) December 29, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)