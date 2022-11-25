Karan Kundrra is currently in Goa and is looking forward to the IFFI Goa fest which will witness the who’s who of the industry. He is marking his presence for the premier of his movie titled Tera Kya Hoga Lovely. He shared the same on his social media handle saying that he is honoured. Dil Hi Toh Hai Trailer: Karan Kundrra, Yogita Bihani and Pooja Banerjee Cross Paths in This Romantic Drama – Watch Video.

Take a look:

Looks for days 🧿 Tonight at @IFFIGoa - so blessed to be in the presence of the greatest people of indian cinema, and to catch the world premier of our labour of love ‘Tera Kya Hoga Lovely’ What an honour, what a year! God has been too kind, and you all have been kinder ❤️ pic.twitter.com/FJHBAFIrZ5 — Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra) November 25, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)