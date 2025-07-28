After clinching the trophy on Laughter Chefs Season 2, winners Karan Kundrra and Elvish Yadav took to Twitter to express their excitement and gratitude. Karan shared a fun post, “Punjab aur Haryana ki jodi ne khadkaa diya fir!!” hinting at his camaraderie with Elvish. Meanwhile, Elvish shared a heartfelt tweet, thanking fans for their unwavering support, "One more trophy added! We won LC Season 2. Thank you everyone for showering so much love and support throughout the season. Words can’t express how grateful I am. Thank you for always supporting me. Love you all." The duo’s fun bonding and top-notch cooking skills resonated with audiences, making them well-deserved season champions. Karan Kundrra and Elvish Yadav got the better of the pairing of Aly Goni and Reem Shaikh to emerge as the Laughter Chefs Season 2 winner! Meanwhile, the prize money is not disclosed, but if reports are to be believed, both Karan and Elvish have made good moolah!

'Laughter Chefs' Season 2 Winners Karan Kundrra and Elvish Yadav

Here's How Karan Kundrra Celebrated 'Laughter Chefs' Season 2 Win

Punjab aur Haryana ki jodi ne khadkaa diya fir!! 🙏🏼🍻❤️🤗🏆 — Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra) July 28, 2025

Here's What Elvish Yadav Tweeted After Winning 'Laughter Chefs' Season 2 Trophy

One more trophy added! We won LC Season 2. Thank you everyone for showering so much love and support throughout the season. Words can’t express how grateful I am. Thank you for always supporting me. Love you all.❤️🏆 — Elvish Yadav (@ElvishYadav) July 27, 2025

