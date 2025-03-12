Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are among the most adored celebrity couples in the television industry, often setting major relationship goals. Their latest moment is no exception! Ahead of the Celebrity MasterChef grand finale, Karan surprised Tejasswi with a heartfelt video message, praising her journey on the cooking reality show. Expressing his admiration, he highlighted her dedication and sincerity, saying, “She’s very dedicated… she’s very sincere.” In the video clip, Tejasswi appears visibly overwhelmed as Karan sweetly reassures her, “For me, you’ll always be the winner.” This heartwarming gesture is sure to melt TejRan fans’ hearts! Meanwhile, reports suggest that Gaurav Khanna has been crowned the winner of the show, with Nikki Tamboli and Tejasswi securing the first and second runner-up spots, respectively. ‘Celebrity MasterChef’ Winner: Gaurav Khanna Emerges Victorious in the First Season of Farah Khan-Hosted Show – Reports.

Karan Kundrra Praising Girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash

