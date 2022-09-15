Television actor Karan Wahi took to Instagram and treated fans with a pic of his sexy abs pic. On the work front, Karan Wahi, rose to fame with shows such as Remix and Dill Mill Gaya and in his recent. Channa Mereya Episode Review: Ginny’s Drunk Dancing Leaves Aditya Pleasantly SHOOKETH, #GiTya Fans Go Gaga Over Karan Wahi-Niyati Fatnani’s Rain-Romance Sequence.

Karan Wahi's Abs Pic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Wahi (@karanwahi)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)