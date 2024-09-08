The Ganpati celebrations this year encountered a hiccup when Karan Wahi and Rithvikk Dhanjani faced backlash for blowing gulaal on Lord Ganesha’s idol from their mouths. The actors shared a video of the gesture on social media, which quickly went viral. While they probably meant it as a festive tribute, many netizens deemed it disrespectful. The incident has ignited considerable debate, with people voicing their disappointment. Check out the reactions from netizens here. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan, Aamir Khan, Tamannaah Bhatia and Other B-Town Celebs Dazzle in Traditional Attire at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Ganpati Celebration (Watch Videos).

Karan Wahi and Rithvikk Dhanjani Criticised for Disrespecting Lord Ganesha’s Idol

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Wahi (@karanwahi)

Not Cool

Netizens Comments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Seriously This?

Netizens Comments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

With Due Respect

Netizens Comments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)