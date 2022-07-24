Amitabh Bachchan hosted quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 will be airing on Sony TV from August 7. Now, the channel dropped a new promo video of KBC 14 that sees Big B welcoming Padma Bhushan Aamir Khan, Padma Vibhushan boxing champion MC Mary Kom and Padma Sri Sunil Chhetri will be as the guests on the show. This looks fun! Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Aamir Khan to Be the First Guest on Amitabh Bachchan Hosted Show – Reports.

Watch Video:

Ravivaar, 7th August se Raat 9 baje, shuru hoga Kaun Banega Crorepati ka naya adhyay. Hoga azadi ke garv ka mahaparv.#KBC2022@SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/yUuZSUup0k — sonytv (@SonyTV) July 23, 2022

