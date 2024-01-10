Manoj Bajpayee starrer black comedy crime thriller, Killer Soup is gearing up for its digital premiere. Abhishekh Chaubey directs the series and writes it along with Harshad Nalawade, Anant Tripathi and Unaiza Merchant. The show follows Swathi (Konkona Sen Sharma), an aspiring but talentless home chef, who hatches a plan to replace her husband (Manoj Bajpayee) with her lover (Manoj Bajpayee) after a murder derails her dreams of owning a restaurant. Manoj Bajpayee plays a dual role in the series, which also stars Konkona Sen Sharma, Nassar, Sayaji Shinde, Lal, Rajeev Ravindranathan, Shilpa Mudbi, and Ashwini Kalsekar. Killer Soup will premiere on the streaming platform Netflix on January 11, 2024, at 12 am midnight. Killer Soup: Manoj Bajpayee Talks About His Double Role in Abhishek Chaubey's Web Series, Say 'I Knew I Was in Good Hands'.

Watch the Trailer for Killer Soup Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)