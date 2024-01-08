Manoj Bajpayee, who's playing a double role for the first time in Abhishek Chaubey's web series Killer Soup, has shared he always knew he was in safe hands while working on this project. Bajpayee will be seen with Konkana Sen Sharma in the Netflix, which will start streaming on January 11. In a candid conversation, Bajpayee spoke about working with Chaubey, how he manages to be different in every role, and much more. Talking about working with Chaubey, he said, "My association with him started with Sonchiriya and since then I wanted it to go beyond that film. Killer Soup Trailer: Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sensharma Cook Up a Crazy Mystery in Abhishek Chaubey's Netflix Series (Watch Video).

"Any actor would love to work with a director like him for he knows he would shine with the help of genius of his direction. I had no reason to doubt him when he offered me this role. I knew I was in good hands." On how he prepares for his role and manages to bring a new character on screen each time he does it, he said, "My whole performance approach is I don't wait for the character to come to me, I go to the character. Becoming a character is something I love the most. The more the role haunts me, gives me pain, I love to go all through that." Killer Soup: Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sen Sharma and Nassar’s Crime Thriller To Arrive on Netflix on January 11, 2024! (View Poster).

Watch Killer Soup Trailer:

Killer Soup is a black crime thriller comedy co-written by Chaubey along with Harshad Nalawade, Anant Tripathi and Unaiza Merchant. Chaubey also is the show's director. The series is about an aspiring yet talentless home chef (Konkana), who conspires to replace her husband Prabhakar (Bajpayee) with her lover, Umesh (Bajpayee's double role).

