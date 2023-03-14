Krishna Mukherjee and Chirag Batliwalla tied the knot in Goa on March 13. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame actress has shared pictures from their wedding ceremony and captioned the post as, “And the Bengali girl tied the knot for life with the Parsi Sailor.” Krishna Mukherjee’s Haldi Ceremony Looks like the Best Time! Check Out Glimpses of Her Pre-Wedding Ceremony with Chirag Batliwalla (Watch Video).

Krishna Mukherjee And Chirag Batliwalla Wedding Pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krishna Mukherjee (@krishna_mukherjee786)

