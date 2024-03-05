TV actress Krishna Mukherjee is relishing a fun vacation in Goa alongside her spouse, Chirag Batliwala, and two of her close friends, immersing themselves in carefree enjoyment. Amidst the cheerful atmosphere, Mukherjee is spotted sharing a playful kiss with her friend and influencer Satrupa, captured in a candid holiday snapshot. The group appears to indulge in joyful moments, epitomising the essence of a fun-filled Goa getaway. Krishna Mukherjee and Chirag Batliwalla Tie the Knot in Goa! Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Actress Shares Wedding Pictures on Instagram.

Krishna Mukherjee Kisses Satrupa Sharma

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Satrupa Sharma (@diapers_and_lipsticks)

