Several celebrities have visited the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, and recently, comedienne Bharti Singh was asked by paparazzi about her plans to attend. One of the photographers playfully asked, “Maha Kumbh mein ja rahe ho?” In true Bharti Singh style, she delivered an epic response that left everyone in splits. She quipped, “Behosh ho kar marne ya bichadne. Mera itna zyada mann tha na main jaun, but day by day aisi news aati jaa rahi hain… Gole ko lekar jaana toh rehne do bhai (To faint and die, or to get lost? I really wanted to go, but with the kind of news coming in every day… taking Gole along? No, thanks).” Maha Kumbh 2025: ‘Jannat 2’ Actress Esha Gupta Takes a Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam, Calls It a ‘Divine’ Experience (View Pics).

Watch Bharti Singh’s Viral Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

