Popular comedian Bharti Singh and her husband, writer-producer Haarsh Limbachiyaa, are parents again. The much-loved couple welcomed their second child, a baby boy on December 19, 2025. Bharti was reportedly rushed to the hospital early in the morning after her water broke. She was scheduled to shoot for her show Laughter Chefs that day, but the plans were put on hold due to the sudden development. Haarsh stayed by Bharti’s side throughout the delivery. The family is said to be overjoyed with the arrival of the newborn. While Bharti and Haarsh have not made an official announcement on social media yet, fans are eagerly waiting for the couple to share the happy news and details about their baby boy. Bharti Singh Celebrates 8 Years of Marriage; Comedy Queen Shares Heartwarming Family Moments with Husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Their Son (Watch Video).

Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa Welcome Second Baby – See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TCX.official (@tellychakkar)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Telly Chakkar ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)