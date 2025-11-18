A chilling case from Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj has come to light after police arrested an Army jawan for allegedly murdering his 17-year-old girlfriend and secretly burying her body in an orchard. The accused, identified as Deepak, was taken into custody on Monday after investigators linked him to the teen’s disappearance and death. The incident occurred on November 10, when Deepak allegedly called the girl and took her on his motorcycle to a secluded orchard. There, he slit her throat with a knife and buried her body, DCP (Ganga Nagar) Kuldeep Gunawat said. The victim’s remains were discovered five days later, on November 15, leading police to add murder charges to the earlier kidnapping case. Crucial evidence came from a bag found at the site containing a book with a name and phone number, helping police trace the suspect. CCTV footage also captured Deepak taking the teen towards the orchard. During interrogation, Deepak allegedly confessed they met on Instagram and were in a relationship. Police said the girl had been pressuring him to marry her, despite his wedding being fixed with another woman for November 30. Koppal Shocker: Woman Kills Husband After He Shows Her Porn, Forces to Perform Sex Acts From Video in Karnataka.

Army Jawan Kills 17-Year-Old Instagram Girlfriend, Buries Body in Orchard

