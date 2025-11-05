In an unfortunate incident in Uttar Pradesh, tree to four people were run over by a train in Uttar Pradesh. The Indian Railways confirmed the incident. In an official statement, Indian Railways said that the Chopan-Prayagraj Express train 13309 arrived at platform number 4 of Chunar railway station in Uttar Pradesh. "Some passengers got down on the wrong side and were trespassing from the main line while Foot Over Bridge is available. Train no 12311 (Netaji Express) was through from main line," the Indian Railways said. It further added that three to four passengers were run over by the Netaji Express train at Chunar Main. Uttar Pradesh Train Derailment: 12 Loaded Wagons of Freight Train Derail Near Mathura in UP, Disrupt Traffic on Delhi-Mumbai Route (See Pics and Video).

Four People Run Over by Netaji Express in Uttar Pradesh

Indian Railways says, "Train no 13309 (Chopan - Prayagraj Express) arrived at Chunar Station Platform 4 (in Uttar Pradesh). Some passengers got down on the wrong side and were trespassing from the main line while Foot Over Bridge is available. Train no 12311 (Netaji Express) was… — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2025

