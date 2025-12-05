Bollywood icon Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Hollywood star Dakota Johnson created a memorable moment at the Red Sea Film Festival 2025 in Saudi Arabia. The two actresses were spotted holding hands and sharing a light-hearted chat on the red carpet, instantly winning over fans worldwide. In a video from the event, Dakota mentioned her visit to India earlier this year, saying, “We went to Maha Kumbh,” to which Aishwarya responded with a delighted smile, expressing her happiness about the experience. Aishwarya, who dazzled in her stunning appearance at the festival, also posed for pictures alongside Dakota Johnson, Jessica Alba and Jomana R. Alrashid. Meet Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Red Sea International Film Festival 2025 in Saudi Arabia on December 4; Book Tickets at INR 2,865 on This Link!
Aishwarya Rai and Dakota Johnson’s Sweet Moment – Watch Video
Unexpected Collab
Aishwarya Rai X Dakota Johnson #AishwaryaRaiBachchan #DakotaJohnson #RedSeaIFF25 pic.twitter.com/UZyzSTxjv8
— Aishwarya Rai Fan ❤ (@in_aishwarya) December 4, 2025
Aishwarya Rai Poses With Dakota Johnson - See Post
View this post on Instagram
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)