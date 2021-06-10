Those who have grown up in the '80s and '90s would remember the popular cartoon series, based on He-Man and Power of Grayskull. Director and comicbook nerd Kevin Smith is reviving this series again as Masters of the Universe: Revelation on Netflix show, and the first teaser of the series is out!

Watch the trailer:

