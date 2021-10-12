Meenakshi Sundareshwar is the upcoming romantic comedy that is all set to be debuted on Netflix on November 5. Produced by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment, this film features Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani, who will be playing the roles of Meenakshi and Sundareshwar, respectively. The makers have dropped the teaser of this ‘one-of-a-kind long-distance love story’ and fans are going gaga over it. But apart from that there is one more thing that has left everyone intrigued and it is the reference of Thalaivar in this movie. You’d see Meenakshi saying how she’s a fan of Rajinikanth and the dialogue that he is “Not just Rajinikanth, it is Superstar Rajinikanth” makes a sweet treat for all Thalaivar fans.

Watch Meenakshi Sundareshwar Teaser Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanya Malhotra💥 (@sanyamalhotra_)

