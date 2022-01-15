Ekta Kapoor shared a post issuing a clarification citing that no lead has been finalised yet for the sixth season of Naagin. The producer requested her followers on social media asking them to suggest names for the lead of the supernatural thriller and fans have suggested Rubina Dilaik for Naagin 6.

Ekta Kapoor On Naagin 6

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erk❤️rek (@ektarkapoor)

Fans Suggest Rubina Dilaik

Ekta Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)