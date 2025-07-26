Following the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIB)'s recent crackdown on 25 apps and websites accused of streaming objectionable and pornographic content - one of them being ALTT - Ekta Kapoor had issued a statement of public clarification where she says that she and her mother Shiba Kapoor have had no association with ALTT (formerly known as ALT Balaji) since June 2021. The statement also emphasised that Balaji Telefilms remains fully compliant with all applicable laws and operates with the highest standards of corporate governance, urging the media to report verified and accurate information. ULLU, ALTT and Desiflix Among 25 Apps Banned in India: Kangana Ranaut Calls Banning OTT Platforms for Soft Porn Content ‘A Much Appreciated Move’ (Watch Video).

Ekta Kapoor's Statement

To Whomsoever It May Concern pic.twitter.com/nKgKhldtbj — Ektaa R Kapoor (@EktaaRKapoor) July 25, 2025

