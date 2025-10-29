Big news is making rounds about Smriti Irani’s hit show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2. Despite being among the top-rated shows and consistently giving Anupamaa tough competition, reports claim it may soon go off air. A fan page recently suggested that the makers plan to end the show after 200 episodes, a milestone expected in January 2026. Earlier, Ekta Kapoor had stated that while only 200 episodes were planned, the run could be extended if the show performed well. However, no official statement has been issued yet. Fans are eagerly waiting for confirmation on whether Kyunki 2 will truly wrap up or continue its successful streak. ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’: Bill Gates Says ‘Jai Shri Krishna’ in Popular Daily Soap Promo (Watch Video).

‘Kyunki 2’ To End After 200 Episodes – See Post

