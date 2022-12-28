Paras Kalnawat and Niti Taylor have come together for a new project and looks like they are enjoying their time shooting together on the sets. They have rolled out a new reel on Shah Rukh Khan’s title track from his film Main Hoon Naa. Niti and Paras have hinted their crush on Shahid Kapoor and Nora Fatehi respectively. Shehnaaz Gill Is All About That ‘Work’ in This Groovy Reel She Shared on Instagram (Watch Video).

Take A Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PARAS BHUSHAN KALNAWAT (@paras_kalnawat)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)