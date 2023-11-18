23-year-old model, Shweta Sharda, is making India proud by serving confidence and eleganza at the ongoing Miss Universe 2023 contest. Having said that, did you know that Sharda also happens to be a dancer by profession who has participated on dancing reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa? Yes, that’s true and we ain’t kidding. She was choreographer to Anupamaa’s Paras Kalnawat aka Samar in last season of the show. Check out Shweta’s videos from JDK below. Who Is Shweta Sharda? Know All About Miss Universe 2023 India Contestant From Her Career to Stunning Photos and Videos From Beauty Pageant.

Shweta Sharda With Paras Kalnawat:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shweta Sharda (@shwetasharda24)

Miss Diva Universe Shweta Sharda as Paras' Choreographer:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shweta Sharda (@shwetasharda24)

Meet Smooth Dancer Shweta Sharda:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shweta Sharda (@shwetasharda24)

