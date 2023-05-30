Paras Kalnawat, who earlier played Samar on hit TV show, Anupamaa has slammed co-actors Nidhi Shah and Aashish Mehrotra who laughed off at his claims about ‘80% of the cast' wants to quit the Star Plus show. Kalnawat while speaking to HT said "I sent them proofs for my claims - screenshots of message I have from people working in the show, who are not happy and want to leave due to the chaotic environment." Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: Rupali Ganguly Finally Meets Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia (Watch Video).

Paras Kalnawat Hits Back at Ex Co-Actors:

