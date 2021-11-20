Peaky Blinders Season 6 to arrive on early 2022, it's confirmed. Earlier on January 2021, it was announced that the sixth season would be the last for the franchise. Created by Steven Knight, the crime-drama TV show stars Cillian Murphy, Tom Hardy, Sam Clafin, and Paul Anderson, who will continue to venture their roles. Though, some new faces will also be added which will include Stephen Graham. More details to be unveiled yet.

Check Out The Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peaky Blinders (@peakyblindersofficial)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)