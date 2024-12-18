Academy Award-winning filmmaker Christopher Nolan and his wife, film producer Emma Thomas, received their knighthood and damehood, respectively, on Wednesday (December 18) at the Buckingham Palace in London. In an earlier announcement, it was revealed that the couple would be receiving the honour for their extraordinary contributions to cinema. It was a lucky year for Nolan, as he also won his first-ever Best Director Oscar for Oppenheimer. The Cillian Murphy-starrer, based on the life of Robert Oppenheimer, was co-produced by Emma Thomas. Photos of the couple receiving their honour from King Charles III have surfaced online. ‘Interstellar’ 10th Anniversary: Here’s Where To Watch Christopher Nolan’s Sci-Fi Epic Online!.

Sir Christopher Nolan and Dame Emma Thomas

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)

