The highly anticipated trailer for 28 Years Later - the third film in the terrifying 28 Days Later franchise - has finally arrived, and yes, it brings back the now-iconic (not) Cillian Murphy-lookalike zombie. The preview reveals a world where survivors have formed isolated communes, while a father and son (Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Alfie Williams) venture into the perilous mainland, now overrun by even deadlier infected. Cut with relentless ferocity, the trailer amplifies the horror - the infected appear more terrifying (and curiously nude?). A buffed-up Ralph Fiennes and Jodie Comer (cradling a baby) add to the tension, making for a visceral, expertly edited glimpse into the film. Cillian Murphy NOT the Zombie in ‘28 Years Later’ Trailer? Art Dealer and Model Angus Neill Claims To Be the Viral Character in Danny Boyle’s Post-Apocalyptic Horror Film.

Watch the Trailer of '28 Years Later':

