TV stars Rubina Dilaik and husband Abhinav Shukla, who are expecting their first child, recently did a photoshoot together and the outcome is stunning! The couple dropped dreamy pictures from their maternity photoshoot on Insta which sees them romantically posing in all-white outfits. While Abhinav opted for a suit, the mom-to-be flaunted her baby bump in satin attire. Both of them look wow in the pictures. Check it out for yourself! Mom-to-Be Rubina Dilaik Enjoys Babymoon with Hubby Abhinav Shukla in the US (View Pics & Watch Video).

Rubina Dilaik's Maternity Photoshoot:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)