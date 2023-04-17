Pregnant Sana Khan has finally reacted to viral video from Baba Siddique's iftar party in which she was seen 'breathless' while her husband Mufti Anas Saiyad hurries her. Now, explaining why she was 'breathless', the former actress took to the clip's comment section and penned a long note. She mentioned how she and her husband lost contact from their driver which led to her looking sweaty and not-so-great at the bash. Salman Khan, Emraan Hashmi, Pooja Hegde and Other Celebs Attend Baba Siddique's Iftar Party in Mumbai (Watch Videos).

Sana Khan's Viral Video from Baba Siddique's Iftar Party:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Screengrab of Sana Khan's Comment:

Viral Bhayani Instagram

