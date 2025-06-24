Former actress Sana Khan's mother, Saeeda Khan, has died due to prolonged illness. The Bigg Boss 6 fame took to her Instagram handle on Tuesday (June 24) and informed her fans and followers about the saddening news. She wrote, "Inna Lillahi inna ilaih rajioon. My beloved mother Mrs Saeeda has returned back to Allah after struggling with a bad health condition. Namaz-e-Janaza will be performed at Oshiwara Qabarastan after isha salat at 9:45 PM. Your prayers for my mother would be helpful." Check out her post below. P Madhavan, Malayalam Actress Kavya Madhavan’s Father, Dies at 75 in Chennai.

Sana Khan’s Mother Saeeda Khan No More

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

