Former actress Sana Khan keeps grabbing headlines mostly due to her controversial comments. The Jai Ho actress who left the world of showbiz to embrace spirituality has once again found herself at the centre of a controversy. The Bigg Boss 6 fame is now facing backlash for allegedly pressuring her friend and actress Sambhavna Seth to wear a burkha. In a clip from Sambhavna Seth's latest vlog doing rounds on the internet, Sana Khan was heard telling her, "Tere paas ko acchi salwar kameez nahi hai. Thappad chahiye? Where is your dupatta? Burqa laao. Sambhavna ko bura pehnao." As soon as the video surfaced online, netizens slammed Sana Khan for forcing her religious belief on others. One user wrote, "Sambhavna is not Muslim. Why is she forcing her?" while another commented, " She is Hindu, not Muslim. Respect her". Sana Khan and Anas Saiyad Blessed With Second Child; ‘Happy Parents’ Announce the Birth of Their Baby Boy (Watch Video).

Sana Khan Asks Sambhava Seth To Wear Burqa for Her Podcast

Netizens Slam Sana Khan for Forcing Her Religious Belief on Sambhavna Seth

