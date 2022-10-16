Rajev Paul has clarified to ETimes TV that he has not married again. Recently, he created quite a stir online, when he had shared pics of him dressed up as a groom. "This picture is from the sets of my show Sasural Simar Ka 2," he told the portal. FYI, Paul's viral posts' caption read, "once bitten twice shy, still worth a try.' Rajev Paul Gets Married Second Time, Shares Wedding Pic With Caption 'Once Bitten Twice Shy, Still Worth a Try'!

Rajev Paul Denies Second Marriage:

Rajev Paul Spoiler Alert Post:

