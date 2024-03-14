There's some exciting news regarding Sasural Simar Ka 2 actor Karan Sharma. According to Pinkvilla, the actor is all set to tie the knot with Diya Aur Baati Hum fame Pooja Singh on March 30. The popular television actors, who have known each other for three months now, have decided to take a step ahead by exchanging vows soon, with festivities commencing on March 29. Bigg Boss OTT 2 Fame Falaq Naaz Says Actors Need To Stay in Limelight To Survive: ‘Jo Dikhta Hai Wohi Bikta Hai’.

Karan Sharma and Pooja Singh To Tie the Knot on March 30:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pinkvilla Telly (@pinkvillatelly)

