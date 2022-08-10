Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty have been the talk of the town ever since they stepped into the Bigg Boss 15 house as participants. The two fell head over heels in love with each other, however, the two have now decided to part ways. They are still professionally connected and recently shot for a music video ‘Tere Vich Rab Disda’ and the video has crossed 10 million views already! Fans are overwhelmed with the video and have been sending congratulatory messages to the actor. Tere Vich Rab Disda Stars Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat Papped Together After Breakup Announcement (Watch Video).\

Take a look:

Fans are pouring their love for the video on social media

Tere Vich Rab Disda (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Don’t they look charming together?

Raqesh seems to be overwhelmed with the response!

Tere Vich Rab Disda (Photo Credit: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)